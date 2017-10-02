Loading…
Sherbet (Sunset Sherbet) Cartridge 1g

by Mule Extracts
HybridTHC 18%CBD
Sherbert effects

1,039 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
41% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Mule Extracts
At Mule Extracts, we blend regionally-specific, fresh ingredients with strain-specific cannabis concentrates from Oregon's finest organic cultivators, to celebrate the true flavor of cannabis, and its rightful value as a nutritional, culinary, & spiritual resource.
We believe that a robust, organoleptic cannabis experience combines many physiological, therapeutic experiences through a sufficient stimulation of the senses. We are excited to offer you a unique cannabis experience, and eager for your feedback.