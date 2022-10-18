About this product
The MÜV Transdermal 72 Hour THC:CBD 1:1 Patch is an ideal option for patients seeking smoke-free, steady-release medical cannabis. Because it is balanced with both THC and CBD, the 1:1 formulation is an ideal treatment for a wide variety of ailments. Importantly, patients enjoy this formulation because it offers the synergistic blend of both compounds.In creating MÜV Evolve Transdermal Patches, we combined our industry-leading formulations with state-of-the-art encapsulated delivery methods. Resultantly, they provide unmatched cannabinoid permeability, distributed in a controlled 72 hour release at 0.24 mg per hour. When removed, effects subside in 30 minutes. Finally, our patches are engineered for use in everyday life, they can be worn discreetly beneath clothes as well as in the shower.
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.
