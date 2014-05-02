About this product
Ancient OG is made up of Iranian Landrace x Snolotus
A typical OG, this super resinous indica hybrid has tones of earth and pine that are sure to relax body & mind!
About this strain
Ancient OG
Ancient OG from Bodhi Seeds is a mostly indica strain descended from an Iranian landrace and Snow Lotus. Its thickly resinous buds exude aromatic notes of earthy pine and sweet citrus that are fully realized in Ancient OG’s taste. This high-yielding indica is best suited for sea of green gardens and has a 70 day flowering time. Outdoor cultivators should prepare for harvest in the month of October.
Ancient OG effects
Reported by real people like you
46 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
71% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
56% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
MÜV Products
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.