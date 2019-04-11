About this product
Banana Hammock, also known as "Banana Hammock R1," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Mandarin Sunset with Grape God. This special cross results in a tropical fruit-forward flavor profile with terpenes that smell like grape and honey. Banana Hammock effects are soothing and ideal for settling down onto the sofa or as a nightcap before bed. Banana Hammock has an average THC level of 12%. However, varieties with higher potency have emerged over time and usually test above 20%. Make sure you chat with your budtender about your THC tolerance before you purchase this strain. Myrcene is the dominant terpene of Banana Hammock, and many medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety, insomnia, and stress. According to growers, Banana Hammock flowers into medium-sized fluffy buds with dark green foliage and firey orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Ethos out of Colorado.
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.