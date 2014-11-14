About this product
MÜV products are inspired by a firsthand connection with patient and caretaker communities and driven by the opportunity to make a difference. Our mission is to provide safe, reliable and effective cannabis-based therapies with pharmaceutical-industry level quality and consistency in a variety of products, delivery options and strains.
About this strain
Tangilope is a chocolaty, citrus blend of Tangie and Chocolope, two of DNA Genetics’ great sativas. It is best known for its intense terpene profile and exotic smell. Its cerebral effects may evoke happiness and the giggles, and can stimulate creativity.
Tangilope effects
Reported by real people like you
115 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
70% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
