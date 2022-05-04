About this product
Gushers, also known as "White Gushers," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a member of the Cookies family with Gelato #41 and Triangle Kush parents. People who like it are also going to like Runtz and Zkittlez. Gushers is a high-THC, low-CBD cultivar, and has strong, euphoric effects that can initially feel enervating, then sedating. Named for its explosively thick fruit flavor, it's available as flower or extract. Growers of all skill levels and grow it indoors, outdoors, and in greenhouses. Gushers came from a group of growers affiliated with the Cookie Fam on the West Coast in the '10s, but it can be found worldwide. People consume Gushers for pleasure, wellness, and medical symptom management including pain, nausea, and insomnia.
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.