Ice Cream Gelato is a mouth-watering dessert hybrid strain made by crossing Ice Cream Cake and Gelato 41. It looks as good as it smokes, with fat scoops of purple and dark green iced out buds. The effects of Ice Cream Gelato are believed to be euphoric, relaxing and a little sedating. Reviewers on Leafly say Ice Cream Gelato makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and talkative. Ice Cream Gelato typically has 23% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene; think vanilla cream aroma. Ice Cream Gelato features flavor profile is nutty, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy Ice Cream Gelato during episodes of anxiety and pain. The original breeder of Ice Cream Gelato is Seed Junky.
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.