Logo for the brand MÜV Products

MÜV Products

1:1 Hydrating Lotion 120mg

About this product

Enriched with skin softening Shea Butter, this body lotion is formulated with all natural moisturizing Safflower and Rose Hip Oils, with just a hint of Rosemary Mint. Our Hydrating Lotion, blended with CBD and super antioxidants Green Tea and Vitamin E, has tremendous soothing properties and will leave your skin feeling hydrated and silky smooth. Apply liberally as needed daily.
