MÜV Oral Spray offers an easy-to-dose option for smoke-free delivery. This ultra-portable and convenient oral spray allows for micro-dosing as needed with approximately 1.5 mg per actuation of medical cannabis. This sublingual option provides a full-body effect and rapid onset.
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.