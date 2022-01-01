About this product
MÜV Tinctures have a patent-pending encapsulation for more efficient dosing and can be ingested sublingually for a rapid onset time. Because the MÜV Tincture is water-soluble, it mixes well with water and other beverages.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MÜV Products
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.