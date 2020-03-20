For patients who seek the benefits of medical cannabis but who prefer a smoke-free, steady-release format, the MÜV Transdermal Cannabis Patch is an ideal option. The 1:1 formulation will offer the pain relief of THC, with less of a psychoactive feeling due to the CBD. Combining our industry-leading formulation with state-of-the-art MÜV Evolve Encapsulated Technology for cannabinoid permeability, MÜV Cannabis Patches deliver a controlled, 72-hour release with 0.24 mg per hour.