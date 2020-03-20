About this product
For patients who seek the benefits of medical cannabis but who prefer a smoke-free, steady-release format, the MÜV Transdermal Cannabis Patch is an ideal option. The 1:1 formulation will offer the pain relief of THC, with less of a psychoactive feeling due to the CBD. Combining our industry-leading formulation with state-of-the-art MÜV Evolve Encapsulated Technology for cannabinoid permeability, MÜV Cannabis Patches deliver a controlled, 72-hour release with 0.24 mg per hour.
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.