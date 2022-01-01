About this product
For patients seeking the benefits of medical cannabis who prefer a smoke-free, steady-release format, the MÜV Transdermal Cannabis Patch is ideal. THC has been shown to be an effective pain management, muscle spacisity, and nausea treatment and can produce the euphoric feeling commonly associated with cannabis. Combining our industry-leading formulation with state-of-the-art MÜV Evolve Encapsulated Technology for cannabinoid permeability itdelivers a controlled, 72-hour release with 0.24 mg/hr.
About this brand
MÜV Products
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.