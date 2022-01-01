About this product
For patients seeking the benefits of medical cannabis who prefer a smoke-free, steady-release format, the MÜV Transdermal Cannabis Patch is ideal. Combining our industry-leading formulation with state-of-the-art MÜV Evolve Encapsulated Technology for cannabinoid permeability, it delivers a controlled, 72-hour release with 0.24 mg/hr.


MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.