Northern Lights #5 G-Pen Gio Cartridge 1g

by MÜV Products
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Northern Lights #5

Along with Haze and Skunk #1, Northern Lights is among the most influentials strains of all time.  The #5 strain was first entered into competition in 1989.  The strain quickly dominated the Cannabis Cup, winning in '89, '90, and '92.

Northern Lights #5 effects

144 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
47% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

MÜV Products
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.