About this product
About this strain
Rainbow Belts, also known as "Rainbow Belt," is an indica marijuana strain made from by crossing Moonbow with Zkittlez. The effects of Rainbow Belts are mostly calming. Consumers say this strain offers a euphoric high that leaves you feeling happy and relaxed. Rainbow Belts is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance. Rainbow Belts has sedating qualities so it's best to enjoy this strain during the evening hours. The flavor and aroma of this strain may remind you of sweet and fruity candy. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Belts to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. According to growers, this strain flowers into whispy nugs with curly bright orange hairs and frosted green foliage. Rainbow Belts has an average flowering time of 65 days and will produce an average yield. This strain was originally bred by Archive Seed Bank.
Rainbow Belts effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.