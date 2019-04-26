About this product
MÜV products are inspired by a firsthand connection with patient and caretaker communities and driven by the opportunity to make a difference. Our mission is to provide safe, reliable and effective cannabis-based therapies with pharmaceutical-industry level quality and consistency in a variety of products, delivery options and strains.
About this strain
Red Velvet Pie by TKO Reserve is a colorful hybrid with balanced effects. This strain was created by crossing Cherry Pie and Burmese Thai, and it expresses deep green buds flecked with pink and purple foliage throughout. The flavors are creamy and chocolatey with spicy notes of cinnamon. Its aroma is a bit funkier with elements of fuel and cacao, filling the room with a bouquet of potent terpenes. Enjoy Red Velvet Pie to help relieve stress while donning a stimulating and euphoric glow.
Red Velvet Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
MÜV Products
MÜV™ brand products bring the precision of the pharmaceutical industry to medical cannabis. Founded as a joint venture in 2016 by Florida-based Plants of Ruskin and AltMed Enterprises, MÜV™ brand products bring innovation and new technology to the cannabis industry to provide quality, consistent and safe products to patients in Florida.