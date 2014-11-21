About this product
Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.