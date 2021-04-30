About this product
About this strain
Velvet Glove is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO and Nookies. This strain produces fast-acting effects that will make you feel sedated and unable to focus - essentially the classic stoner high. Velvet Glove is ideal for evening use, or during an afternoon at home when you have nothing important to do. This strain features a fragrant flavor profile of diesel and citrus. Medical Marijuana patients choose Velvet Glove to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic anxiety, insomnia, and depression. Growers say this strain grows in dense, sticky buds with lime green foliage with spots of brown hairs. Velvet Glove was originally bred by Swamp Boy Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Velvet Glove effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
The cannabis plant holds untold potential and, for that reason, research and development are at the heart of MÜV Products. Led by plant scientists, our constant dedication to the continual innovation of our cannabis products has led to an expansive range of consumption options. Smoke-free forms include topicals and our patented encapsulated products for transdermal use, while smokable includes the cannabis community's favorite way to medicate - flower. Each strain cultivated for Florida's patients has been rigorously phenohunted to ensure an effective and enjoyable alternative medicine, whether smoked, dabbed or vaped.
If you’re looking for medical cannabis solutions from not only cannabis enthusiasts, but explorers and experts, look no further. From our cultivation in Apollo Beach, to MÜV Dispensaries across Florida, to our Patient Care Team, and now, as a member of the Verano family, MÜV is your resource for all things cannabis.