Blue Cookies Delta-8 Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Love that D-8 experience, but miss the allure of a proper smoke? Top shelf, organic flower is here, wrapped in Raw cones and ready to get lit.
Multiple strains available.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Must be 21+ to purchase.
This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.
Multiple strains available.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
Must be 21+ to purchase.
This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.
Blue Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
456 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!