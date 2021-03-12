About this product

Must be 21+ to purchase.



Top shelf organic D-8 flower for the DIYer.



Organically grown on American farms, our bud is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here).

Choose your mood with our rotating list of strains.



Federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.



This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.