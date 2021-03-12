Bubba Cake Delta-8 THC Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Must be 21+ to purchase.
Top shelf organic D-8 flower for the DIYer.
Organically grown on American farms, our bud is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here).
Choose your mood with our rotating list of strains.
Federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.
Bubba Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
16% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
