Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Muz Muz

Muz Muz

Bubba Cake Delta-8 THC Flower

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

About this product

Must be 21+ to purchase.

Top shelf organic D-8 flower for the DIYer.

Organically grown on American farms, our bud is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here).
Choose your mood with our rotating list of strains.

Federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.

This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.

This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.

Bubba Cake effects

Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
16% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
16% of people report feeling sleepy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!