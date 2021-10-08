Almond CBD Crunchy Buddies 80mg
About this product
Crispity, cruchity, tahini and almond nut-tery: Crunchy Buddies.
Vegan dark chocolate swirled with CBD and sprinkled throughout with tahini & sesame seeds or almonds & rice crispies.
80 mgs of CBD
Gluten free
Um, nut & seed allergy.
