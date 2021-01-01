About this product

Must be 21+ to purchase.



Hawaiian Tropical Blossom honey? Yes.

Vanilla-infused D-8 THC? Yes.



Yeah, you blend (to out-of-the-park delicious results).



Activation time: 1-2 hours

Please use responsibly.



Ingredients: Raw Honey, Hemp-derived D-8 THC Extract, MCT Oil (coconut), Vanilla Extract



Allergy Warning: This product contains tree nuts (coconut)



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.



This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not use this product if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.