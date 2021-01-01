About this product

Must be 21+ to purchase.



Organic hemp-derived D-8 THC tinctures in MCT oil.

For when you love your CBD, but you want to make it extra.



15 mL bottles with calibrated droppers.



While still federally compliant, D-8 is psychoactive, so please use responsibly.



Allergy Warning: This product contains tree nuts (coconut)



Warning: Do not use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Please consult a physician before use if you have any serious medical issues. Do not operate while using heavy machinery.



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.