Delta-8 THC Tinctures
About this product
Must be 21+ to purchase.
Organic hemp-derived D-8 THC tinctures in MCT oil.
For when you love your CBD, but you want to make it extra.
15 mL bottles with calibrated droppers.
While still federally compliant, D-8 is psychoactive, so please use responsibly.
Allergy Warning: This product contains tree nuts (coconut)
Warning: Do not use if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Please consult a physician before use if you have any serious medical issues. Do not operate while using heavy machinery.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC.
