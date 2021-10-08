About this product

How do you make a superfood even more super-er? Infuse it with our whole plant hemp CBD extract, that's how.

Deep purple and tart, these slices have it all: beauty & bite. Add the crisp seeds against the soft chewiness of the fruit itself and it's a full sensory, full spectrum experience.



Solar-dried organic dragon fruit from small family run farms in Nicaragua.

Sustainably sourced, vegan and organic



Ingredients: Dried Dragon Fruit, Whole Plant Hemp CBD Extract (CO2, Aerial Parts), Coconut derived MCT Oil... yeah, that's it!



Allergen Warning: This product contains tree nuts (coconut) and is packaged in a facility that also processes nuts, milk, eggs, soy and wheat.