Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Muz Muz

Muz Muz

Gelato THC-V Cartridge

About this product

Super charged D8? Why not.

Organic & hemp-derived THC-V dominant vape cartridge to play up the sativa notes.

All of our carts are 100% free of Vitamin E, MCT oil and VG/PG. Always third party lab tested.

Set the battery to the lowest temperature for these advanced cartridges.

This is a psychoactive cartridge, so please use responsibly. Federally complaint. Must be 21+ to purchase.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!