Ginger CBD Syrup 120mg
About this product
This golden girl will have you feeling hot and unbothered with organic ginger, capsaicin and Muz Muz full spectrum CBD extract.
Ingredients: Organic Peruvian ginger, organic cane sugar, broad spectrum hemp extract, capsaicin, citric acid. Yeah... that's it!
Spice up your life (or tea or whatever needs spicing)
Ingredients: Organic Peruvian ginger, organic cane sugar, broad spectrum hemp extract, capsaicin, citric acid. Yeah... that's it!
Spice up your life (or tea or whatever needs spicing)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!