Our delicious Hawaiian tropical blossom honey is raw, unfiltered and not afraid to show it. Infused with full spectrum CBD extract, our honey is perfect in tea, yogurt or just off the spoon. Ingredients: Honey, Whole Plant Hemp CBD Extract, MCT Oil (Coconut) Allergen Warning: This product contains tree nuts (Coconut) Warning: Do not feed to children under 1 year of age. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.