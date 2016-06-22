Loading…
Muz Muz

Jack Herer THC-V Cartridge

SativaTHC 17%CBD

Must be 21+ to purchase.

Super charged D8? Why not.

Organic & hemp-derived THC-V dominant vape cartridge to play up the sativa notes.

All of our carts are 100% free of Vitamin E, MCT oil and VG/PG. Always third party lab tested.

Set the battery to the lowest temperature for these advanced cartridges.

This is a psychoactive cartridge, so please use responsibly. Federally complaint.

3,360 people told us about effects:
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
