Kitchen Sink CBD Pre-Rolls
About this product
Organically grown on American farms, our CBD flower is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here). Enjoy a full gram in each joint wrapped in Raw cones and slipped into recycled hemp-plastic tubes.
Containing less than .3% THC and federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.
Kitchen Sink effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
9% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
9% of people report feeling happy
Focused
9% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
4% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
4% of people say it helps with insomnia
