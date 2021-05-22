Loading…
Logo for the brand Muz Muz

Muz Muz

Kitchen Sink Delta-8 THC Blunt

Strain rating:
HybridTHC CBD

About this product

Must be 21+ to pruchase.

Premium, organic D-8 flower rolled, for high school nostalgia's sake, into blunts made of CBD leaf. Tobacco-free and smooth smoking.

Kitchen Sink effects

Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
9% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
9% of people report feeling happy
Focused
9% of people report feeling focused
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
4% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
4% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
4% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!