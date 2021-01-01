About this product

Must be 21+ to purchase.



Vegan. Psychoactive. Yummy.



250 mg D-8 THC per bag / 25 mg per gummy



Activation time: 1-2 hours

Please use responsibly.



Ingredients: Fruit Pectin, Sugar, Dextrose, Citric Acid, Hemp Extract (CO2), Natural Flavoring & Coloring...Yeah... that's it!



This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.



This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not use this product if you are pregnant or nursing. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.