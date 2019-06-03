Sour Space Candy Delta-8 THC Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 15%
About this product
Must be 21+ to purchase.
Top shelf organic D-8 flower for the DIYer.
Organically grown on American farms, our bud is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here).
Choose your mood with our rotating list of strains.
Federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.
This product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
This product may be intoxicating. Do not operate heavy machinery or drive under the influence. Consult with a physician if you have serious medical conditions. Keep away from children and pets.
Sour Space Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
54% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Inflammation
21% of people say it helps with inflammation
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!