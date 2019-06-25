Special Sauce CBD Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
About this product
Organically grown on American farms, our CBD flower is sustainably sourced (and no shake or trim here).
Choose your mood with our rotating list of strains.
Containing less than .3% THC and federally compliant: you can smoke and fly freely.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!