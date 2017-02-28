About this product

Must be 21+ to purchase.



Hello, mellow. Dig deep into the indica side with this organic & hemp-derived CBN dominant vape cartridge.



All of our carts are 100% free of Vitamin E, MCT oil and VG/PG. Always third party lab tested.



Set the battery to the lowest temperature for these advanced cartridges.



This is a psychoactive cartridge, so please use responsibly. Federally complaint.