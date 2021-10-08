Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Muz Muz

Muz Muz

Vanilla Infused CBD Tincture 1500mg

About this product

Our tinctures are kind of a big deal: organic, vegan and ethically-sourced (full spectrum, too!). Enjoy the light, clean taste directly under your tongue, in drinks or your favorite food!

Should you use the oil as a sublingual (under the tongue) tincture, hold your dose under your tongue for 20-30 seconds to allow for it to absorb into the soft tissues of your mouth; swallow any excess.

Ingredients: Organic Whole Plant Hemp CBD Extract (CO2), Organic Coconut-Derived MCT Oil, Organic Terpenes
Yeah... that's it!

*Allergen Warning: This product contains tree nuts (coconut derived MCT Oil)

All of our extracts are third party lab tested by the batch- just scan the QR code to see what's inside!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!