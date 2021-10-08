Vanilla Infused CBD Tincture 750mg
About this product
Our tinctures are kind of a big deal: organic, vegan and ethically-sourced (full spectrum, too!). Enjoy the light, clean taste directly under your tongue, in drinks or your favorite food!
Should you use the oil as a sublingual (under the tongue) tincture, hold your dose under your tongue for 20-30 seconds to allow for it to absorb into the soft tissues of your mouth; swallow any excess.
Ingredients: Organic Whole Plant Hemp CBD Extract (CO2), Organic Coconut-Derived MCT Oil, Organic Terpenes
Yeah... that's it!
*Allergen Warning: This product contains tree nuts (coconut derived MCT Oil)
All of our extracts are third party lab tested by the batch- just scan the QR code to see what's inside!
Should you use the oil as a sublingual (under the tongue) tincture, hold your dose under your tongue for 20-30 seconds to allow for it to absorb into the soft tissues of your mouth; swallow any excess.
Ingredients: Organic Whole Plant Hemp CBD Extract (CO2), Organic Coconut-Derived MCT Oil, Organic Terpenes
Yeah... that's it!
*Allergen Warning: This product contains tree nuts (coconut derived MCT Oil)
All of our extracts are third party lab tested by the batch- just scan the QR code to see what's inside!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!