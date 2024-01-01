This balanced tincture combines 375mg of THC and 375mg of CBD, creating a harmonious blend for those seeking the best of both worlds. The 1:1 ratio provides a fuller, more well-rounded experience, with the THC offering a mild euphoria and the CBD helping to mellow out the effects. With high-quality ingredients and MCT oil for smooth dosing, this tincture is ideal for both casual and experienced users alike.
The MyBlueDove™ line was created with the memory that potency is essential for cannabis medication. In the days when “patients” would walk into cannabis dispensaries for their medicine, potent products were readily available. As recreational use grew, it became increasingly difficult for these users to obtain the potency they required. My Blue Dove is here for them and for you. Shop for us here or check out our inventory on enjoythefarm.com