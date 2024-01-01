Balm combines the best of both worlds for comprehensive relief. This balm features a well-balanced blend of cannabis oil, meadowfoam, and grapeseed oils, complemented by calming lavender, chamomile, nourishing calendula, and skin-loving rosehip seed oil. Hydrating jojoba oil and rich shea butter provide deep moisture while rejuvenating vitamin E supports skin health. Designed to alleviate skin irritation, muscle soreness, and everyday aches, the full-spectrum formula utilizes the full potential of the cannabis plant, all at a more affordable price than competitors—comprehensive relief and relaxation.
The MyBlueDove™ line was created with the memory that potency is essential for cannabis medication. In the days when “patients” would walk into cannabis dispensaries for their medicine, potent products were readily available. As recreational use grew, it became increasingly difficult for these users to obtain the potency they required. My Blue Dove is here for them and for you. Shop for us here or check out our inventory on enjoythefarm.com