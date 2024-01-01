Crafted with 1000mg of pure CBD, this tincture offers a powerful dose for those seeking significant relief. Made with high-quality ingredients and MCT oil for smooth delivery, it’s easy to dose and perfect for users who need consistent and reliable CBD intake. Whether you're looking for support with relaxation or daily wellness, this tincture delivers potency in every drop.
The MyBlueDove™ line was created with the memory that potency is essential for cannabis medication. In the days when “patients” would walk into cannabis dispensaries for their medicine, potent products were readily available. As recreational use grew, it became increasingly difficult for these users to obtain the potency they required. My Blue Dove is here for them and for you. Shop for us here or check out our inventory on enjoythefarm.com