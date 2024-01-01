Crafted from the finest cannabis plants, our strain-specific tinctures provide a premium experience tailored to your needs. Available in Sativa, Hybrid, and Indica options, each bottle delivers a potent 1000mg of THC for a strong, long-lasting effect. Whether you’re looking for a daytime boost or evening relaxation, these tinctures are made to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle with high-quality ingredients and easy dosing.
The MyBlueDove™ line was created with the memory that potency is essential for cannabis medication. In the days when “patients” would walk into cannabis dispensaries for their medicine, potent products were readily available. As recreational use grew, it became increasingly difficult for these users to obtain the potency they required. My Blue Dove is here for them and for you. Shop for us here or check out our inventory on enjoythefarm.com