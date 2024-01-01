Crafted with high-quality ingredients, this potent THC tincture delivers 1000mg of pure THC for a powerful experience in a compact 1-ounce dropper bottle. Made with MCT oil for easy dosing, it's perfect for both casual users and those with higher tolerance. This tincture is sourced from our top-tier plants, offering a consistent and reliable effect with each drop. Whether you’re looking to unwind or seeking a stronger dose, this THC tincture ensures an elevated experience in every use.
The MyBlueDove™ line was created with the memory that potency is essential for cannabis medication. In the days when “patients” would walk into cannabis dispensaries for their medicine, potent products were readily available. As recreational use grew, it became increasingly difficult for these users to obtain the potency they required. My Blue Dove is here for them and for you. Shop for us here or check out our inventory on enjoythefarm.com