Experience precise and reliable dosing with our 25mg Cannabis Oil Capsules. Crafted for easy, daily use, these vegan capsules are filled with MCT oil and our potent cannabis oil, providing a consistent and pure product every time. With a long-lasting effect, these capsules are perfect for those seeking a steady and manageable cannabis experience. Available in a convenient 10-pack, they are designed to seamlessly fit into your routine, offering both efficiency and ease. Enjoy the benefits of our expertly measured cannabis oil in a simple, effective form.
The MyBlueDove™ line was created with the memory that potency is essential for cannabis medication. In the days when “patients” would walk into cannabis dispensaries for their medicine, potent products were readily available. As recreational use grew, it became increasingly difficult for these users to obtain the potency they required. My Blue Dove is here for them and for you. Shop for us here or check out our inventory on enjoythefarm.com