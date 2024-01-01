Experience targeted relief with our THC Balm. Formulated with a harmonious blend of cannabis oil, meadowfoam, and grapeseed oils, this balm offers soothing benefits for surface-level discomfort. Enhanced with calming lavender, chamomile, nourishing calendula, and skin-loving rosehip seed oil, it delivers a luxurious and hydrating experience. Rich shea butter and rejuvenating vitamin E further enhance its moisturizing and skin-rejuvenating properties. Ideal for relieving skin irritation, muscle soreness, and everyday aches, this full-spectrum balm leverages the full potential of the cannabis plant while being more affordable than other options.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
The MyBlueDove™ line was created with the memory that potency is essential for cannabis medication. In the days when “patients” would walk into cannabis dispensaries for their medicine, potent products were readily available. As recreational use grew, it became increasingly difficult for these users to obtain the potency they required. My Blue Dove is here for them and for you. Shop for us here or check out our inventory on enjoythefarm.com