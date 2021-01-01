The new TocaCabana is a vacation for your spirit and a breath of fresh air. With the warmth of a tropical breeze, she invites you to leave your worries behind and fly far far away. Whether nesting comfortably in the palm of your hand or lounging amongst botanicals in your garden paradise; she artfully elevates your natural habitat.



This exotic porcelain vase features a gorgeous multi-color overglaze that blends summery hues with warm teak, guava and grassy greens (of course!).



A friendly toucan proudly perches on a stemmed poker amongst lush foliage - a wooden beaded bracelet with metal logo charm and an amber bubble bowl completes the set. Escape with TocaCabana today!



Included in your TocaCabana My Bud Vase®



TocaCabana Vase - H: 9.75 inches W: 4.5 inches

TocaCabana Custom Slide- 9 millimeters 3.5" Amber Bubble Bowl

Fixed Downstem

Ceramic Toucan Flower Poker

My Bud Vase® tag & Certificate of Authenticity