Our proprietary CBDV oil contains 3000 mg+ CBDV per fluid ounce.

Our premium CBDV oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue.

100 mg/ml CBDV – 3000 mg+ CBDV per 1 fl oz.



Available in 750mg, 1500mg, & 3000mg. Our premium, proprietary CBDv oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue. All potencies are:

Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals

Made with all-natural ingredients

Lab Tested

Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy

CBDv isolate, as preferred by cannabis medical professionals (please read description for explanation)

Grown & manufactured in the USA

Lowest priced on the market

Sugar Free

Wheat Free

Vegan Friendly

Zero THC

Ships to all 50 States

Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Hemp Extract.

Why is our CBDV an isolate?



An isolate means there are no other cannabinoids or added terpenes, so it will contain only CBDV with the possibility of small amounts of naturally occurring terpenes.



We are offering this as an isolate as many who will be using this product will most likely be using other hemp products and adding this to their regimen. It has been advised by cannabis medical professionals to have CBDV in isolate form to help them identify the effects of CBDV itself. It is recommended that this tincture be taken in conjunction with another full-spectrum product.



Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.



Disclaimer: This product has been rigorously tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure it is THC-free. However, we cannot guarantee that every user will pass a drug test, as thresholds for THC detection may vary by testing lab, and other products being used could potentially influence THC levels. Please be advised that we are not liable for any drug test results related to THC detection.



FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.





