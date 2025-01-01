About this product
25 MG/ML +- of CBDV
Our proprietary CBDV oil contains 750 mg+ CBDV per fluid ounce.
Our premium CBDV oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue.
25 mg/ml CBDV – 750 mg+ CBDV per 1 fl oz.
Available in 750mg, 1500mg, & 3000mg. Our premium, proprietary CBDv oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue. All potencies are:
Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals
Made with all-natural ingredients
Lab Tested
Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
CBDv isolate, as preferred by cannabis medical professionals (please read description for explanation)
Grown & manufactured in the USA
Lowest priced on the market
Sugar Free
Wheat Free
Vegan Friendly
Zero THC
Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Hemp Extract.
Why is our CBDV an isolate?
An isolate means there are no other cannabinoids or added terpenes, so it will contain only CBDV with the possibility of small amounts of naturally occurring terpenes.
We are offering this as an isolate as many who will be using this product will most likely be using other hemp products and adding this to their regimen. It has been advised by cannabis medical professionals to have CBDV in isolate form to help them identify the effects of CBDV itself. It is recommended that this tincture be taken in conjunction with another full-spectrum product.
Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.
Disclaimer: This product has been rigorously tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure it is THC-free. However, we cannot guarantee that every user will pass a drug test, as thresholds for THC detection may vary by testing lab, and other products being used could potentially influence THC levels. Please be advised that we are not liable for any drug test results related to THC detection.
FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.
About this brand
Myriam's Hemp
In 2013, our mother Myriam was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. It was sudden, unexpected, and devastating news. As she endured loss of memory and control over her own body, we were encouraged by stories we’d read about people like her who, despite living with painful, terminal conditions, had found relief in CBD oil.
Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
