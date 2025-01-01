Our premium CBGa oil tincture is designed to be taken orally. For the fastest and most effective absorption, apply it directly on or under your tongue. Our tincture is formulated using only natural ingredients and has been lab-tested to ensure its quality. It’s also worth noting that our tincture is THC-free and proudly made in the USA.



Our premium, proprietary CBGa contains 750 mg+ CBGa per fluid ounce and contains beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Our oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue. All potencies are:

Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals.

Made with all-natural ingredients

Lab Tested

Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy

Made in the USA

Sugar-Free

Wheat Free

Vegan Friendly

Broad Spectrum (THC not detected)

Ships to all 50 States

Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. To avoid decarboxylation, keep refrigerated, or if used within 1-2 months, you may store in a cool, dark, and dry place, away from heat and direct sunlight.

Disclaimer: This product has been rigorously tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure it is THC-free. However, we cannot guarantee that every user will pass a drug test, as thresholds for THC detection may vary by testing lab, and other products being used could potentially influence THC levels. Please be advised that we are not liable for any drug test results related to THC detection.

FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.



