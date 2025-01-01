About this product
Our premium CBGa oil tincture is designed to be taken orally. For the fastest and most effective absorption, apply it directly on or under your tongue. Our tincture is formulated using only natural ingredients and has been lab-tested to ensure its quality. It’s also worth noting that our tincture is THC-free and proudly made in the USA.
Our premium, proprietary CBGa contains 750 mg+ CBGa per fluid ounce and contains beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Our oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue. All potencies are:
Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals.
Made with all-natural ingredients
Lab Tested
Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
Made in the USA
Sugar-Free
Wheat Free
Vegan Friendly
Broad Spectrum (THC not detected)
Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. To avoid decarboxylation, keep refrigerated, or if used within 1-2 months, you may store in a cool, dark, and dry place, away from heat and direct sunlight.
Disclaimer: This product has been rigorously tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure it is THC-free. However, we cannot guarantee that every user will pass a drug test, as thresholds for THC detection may vary by testing lab, and other products being used could potentially influence THC levels. Please be advised that we are not liable for any drug test results related to THC detection.
Read our blog for more info: What Is CBGa
FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.
Contact us or call 800-683-4807 today! Leaf411 Nurse Hotline & Guidance
Our premium, proprietary CBGa contains 750 mg+ CBGa per fluid ounce and contains beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Our oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue. All potencies are:
Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals.
Made with all-natural ingredients
Lab Tested
Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
Made in the USA
Sugar-Free
Wheat Free
Vegan Friendly
Broad Spectrum (THC not detected)
Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. To avoid decarboxylation, keep refrigerated, or if used within 1-2 months, you may store in a cool, dark, and dry place, away from heat and direct sunlight.
Disclaimer: This product has been rigorously tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure it is THC-free. However, we cannot guarantee that every user will pass a drug test, as thresholds for THC detection may vary by testing lab, and other products being used could potentially influence THC levels. Please be advised that we are not liable for any drug test results related to THC detection.
Read our blog for more info: What Is CBGa
FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.
Contact us or call 800-683-4807 today! Leaf411 Nurse Hotline & Guidance
Myriam’s Hemp CBGa 25mg Tincture Oil
Myriam's HempHemp CBD tinctures
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Our premium CBGa oil tincture is designed to be taken orally. For the fastest and most effective absorption, apply it directly on or under your tongue. Our tincture is formulated using only natural ingredients and has been lab-tested to ensure its quality. It’s also worth noting that our tincture is THC-free and proudly made in the USA.
Our premium, proprietary CBGa contains 750 mg+ CBGa per fluid ounce and contains beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Our oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue. All potencies are:
Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals.
Made with all-natural ingredients
Lab Tested
Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
Made in the USA
Sugar-Free
Wheat Free
Vegan Friendly
Broad Spectrum (THC not detected)
Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. To avoid decarboxylation, keep refrigerated, or if used within 1-2 months, you may store in a cool, dark, and dry place, away from heat and direct sunlight.
Disclaimer: This product has been rigorously tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure it is THC-free. However, we cannot guarantee that every user will pass a drug test, as thresholds for THC detection may vary by testing lab, and other products being used could potentially influence THC levels. Please be advised that we are not liable for any drug test results related to THC detection.
Read our blog for more info: What Is CBGa
FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.
Contact us or call 800-683-4807 today! Leaf411 Nurse Hotline & Guidance
Our premium, proprietary CBGa contains 750 mg+ CBGa per fluid ounce and contains beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids. Our oil tincture is meant to be taken orally. For the best and quickest absorption, apply on or under the tongue. All potencies are:
Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals.
Made with all-natural ingredients
Lab Tested
Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
Made in the USA
Sugar-Free
Wheat Free
Vegan Friendly
Broad Spectrum (THC not detected)
Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: Organic Cold Pressed Olive Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. To avoid decarboxylation, keep refrigerated, or if used within 1-2 months, you may store in a cool, dark, and dry place, away from heat and direct sunlight.
Disclaimer: This product has been rigorously tested by a third-party laboratory to ensure it is THC-free. However, we cannot guarantee that every user will pass a drug test, as thresholds for THC detection may vary by testing lab, and other products being used could potentially influence THC levels. Please be advised that we are not liable for any drug test results related to THC detection.
Read our blog for more info: What Is CBGa
FDA Disclaimer: The CBD products on this site are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, and these statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any CBD product.
Contact us or call 800-683-4807 today! Leaf411 Nurse Hotline & Guidance
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Myriam's Hemp
In 2013, our mother Myriam was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. It was sudden, unexpected, and devastating news. As she endured loss of memory and control over her own body, we were encouraged by stories we’d read about people like her who, despite living with painful, terminal conditions, had found relief in CBD oil.
Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
Notice a problem?Report this item