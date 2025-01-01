About this product
Our CBN tincture oil are of premium quality, made with proprietary formulations that contain 300 mg+ Hemp Extract CBG per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids.Our products contain less than 0.3% THC and are made with natural ingredients that are lab-tested for quality assurance. We prioritize maximum absorption by carefully formulating all our products.
Available in 10mg, 20mg & 40mg/ml
Certified free of Pesticides, Mold, Residual Solvents, Mycotoxins and Heavy Metals
Made with all-natural ingredients
Lab Tested
Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy
Full Spectrum
Made in-house in the USA
Sugar-Free
Wheat-Free
Vegan Friendly
Ships to all 50 States
Ingredients: MCT Oil, Organic Vanilla Flavoring, Hemp Extract, Organic 100% Stevia Leaf Extract.
What is CBN?
CBN is a cannabinoid that occurs from the oxygenation and decomposition of THC. That’s why it’s most commonly found in aged cannabis plants and almost never on hemp that hasn’t flowered. CBN comes from stale cannabis and the breakdown of THC molecules. Until recently, most people believed CBN to be a waste by-product, unworthy of further examination. That all changed after a study, which showed that CBN could be THE most sedative of all cannabinoids. The discovery led to a renewed interest in the effects of CBN and its role in regulating the endocannabinoid system.
How does CBN compare with CBD?
Although CBN Is a by-product of THC and contains sedating effects, It appears to be non-psychoactive. Apart from their chemical formula, CBN and CBD interact with the human endocannabinoid system in fairly different ways. CBD shows little affinity to the CB1 and CB2 receptors found in the nervous and immune systems. Instead, it increases the production of endocannabinoids that promote homeostasis.
Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Myriam’s Hemp CBN 10mg Tincture Oil
About this brand
Myriam's Hemp
In 2013, our mother Myriam was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. It was sudden, unexpected, and devastating news. As she endured loss of memory and control over her own body, we were encouraged by stories we’d read about people like her who, despite living with painful, terminal conditions, had found relief in CBD oil.
Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
Motivated by Myriam's own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we'd be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we'd found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
