In 2013, our mother Myriam was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. It was sudden, unexpected, and devastating news. As she endured loss of memory and control over her own body, we were encouraged by stories we’d read about people like her who, despite living with painful, terminal conditions, had found relief in CBD oil.



Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.



Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.

