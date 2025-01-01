About this product
If you require a higher potency of CBD to achieve the desired effect, Myriam’s Hemp CBD FECO Oil can be an excellent choice. It is more concentrated than a tincture that’s infused with a carrier oil. If you take more than 200mg of CBD daily, FECO might be the right product for you as it allows you to consume less oil per serving. Our products are made with premium hemp, and we use only full-spectrum oil in all of our products. We formulate all of our products to ensure maximum absorption.
Why Choose Myriam’s Hemp Enhanced FECO?
Many people associate traditional FECO or RSO with a dark, almost black color, which is a result of harsh chemicals used in its extraction process. Unfortunately, these chemicals and the heat applied during the extraction process are known to create carcinogens in the oil, which can be harmful to health.
To address this issue, we have developed a proprietary system that allows us to remove these harsh and potentially harmful compounds. Our Enhanced FECO product is a beautiful golden color and contains a wide range of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and plant matter that provide maximum benefits without any negative side effects.
To make it easier for our customers to use our product, we provide it in 1ml oral syringes, which makes dispensing easy and eliminates any mess or waste that is typically associated with RSO or FECO products on the market today.
Highlights of the Enhanced CBD FECO:
Sourced from Organically Grown Hemp
Free of pesticides, heavy metals or other harmful toxins
100% hemp oil, no additives or fillers
Third-Party Lab Tested
Highly concentrated with 400mg+ of full spectrum CBD per 1ml Oral Syringe
Supports a sense of calm and focus
Supports exercise-induced discomfort
Aids in stress management
Ingredients: Organically grown hemp oil.
About this brand
Myriam's Hemp
In 2013, our mother Myriam was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. It was sudden, unexpected, and devastating news. As she endured loss of memory and control over her own body, we were encouraged by stories we’d read about people like her who, despite living with painful, terminal conditions, had found relief in CBD oil.
Motivated by Myriam’s own belief in natural medicine, we began to explore our options for hemp—but were stunned to find a lack of clarity in the products on the market at the time. We took it upon ourselves to begin extracting our own CBD oil so we’d be able to give mom a product we believed in. Though mom lost her battle with cancer in 2014, we knew we’d found our true calling helping families like ours find quality CBD products they could trust.
Today, we are proud to serve an ever-growing community of families just like ours who keep coming back to Myriam’s Hemp CBD oil and Myriam’s CBG oil for relief they can count on. And we know mom is just as proud as we are.
