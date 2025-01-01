If you require a higher potency of CBD to achieve the desired effect, Myriam’s Hemp CBD FECO Oil can be an excellent choice. It is more concentrated than a tincture that’s infused with a carrier oil. If you take more than 200mg of CBD daily, FECO might be the right product for you as it allows you to consume less oil per serving. Our products are made with premium hemp, and we use only full-spectrum oil in all of our products. We formulate all of our products to ensure maximum absorption.



Why Choose Myriam’s Hemp Enhanced FECO?

Many people associate traditional FECO or RSO with a dark, almost black color, which is a result of harsh chemicals used in its extraction process. Unfortunately, these chemicals and the heat applied during the extraction process are known to create carcinogens in the oil, which can be harmful to health.



To address this issue, we have developed a proprietary system that allows us to remove these harsh and potentially harmful compounds. Our Enhanced FECO product is a beautiful golden color and contains a wide range of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and plant matter that provide maximum benefits without any negative side effects.



To make it easier for our customers to use our product, we provide it in 1ml oral syringes, which makes dispensing easy and eliminates any mess or waste that is typically associated with RSO or FECO products on the market today.



Highlights of the Enhanced CBD FECO:



Sourced from Organically Grown Hemp

Free of pesticides, heavy metals or other harmful toxins

100% hemp oil, no additives or fillers

Third-Party Lab Tested

Highly concentrated with 400mg+ of full spectrum CBD per 1ml Oral Syringe

Supports a sense of calm and focus

Supports exercise-induced discomfort

Aids in stress management

Ingredients: Organically grown hemp oil.

